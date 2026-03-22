WVU Announces Kentucky Game Is Sold Out; Resale Tickets Still Available

Monday evening's second-round NCAA Tournament game between No. 4 seed West Virginia and No. 5 seed Kentucky has been announced as a sellout. There are still a few tickets left on the secondary ticket market, such as SeatGeek.

SECOND ROUND IS 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧‼️



Fans still looking for tickets can visit @SeatGeek for potential availability → https://t.co/zJbWb0e6C2 pic.twitter.com/6n2nH130VO — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) March 22, 2026

General admission tickets there are currently going for $12, while the cheapest ticket with an actual seat that I see is $194. The most expensive ticket price is $1,418, which is in the front row near the floor.

On Saturday, there were 13,504 fans in attendance, breaking the previous record for a women's basketball game inside Hope Coliseum, which was set back in 2013 when Brittney Griner and the Baylor Bears came to town.

“What a great environment. We felt that was coming. It was electric," WVU head coach Mark Kellogg said in his postgame press conference following the win over Miami (Ohio). "It was everything I think that you would want. I told them the other day to walk out there the first time, look up there, enjoy it, see it, you’ve earned the right to play in front of a crowd like that. Then don’t look up there anymore and just kind of focus on the task at hand. Very appreciative of everybody coming. Let’s run it back on Monday. I guess that will be the challenge now — see if we can maybe do that again because that was special for all of us.”

Chasing after history

With a win over Kentucky, West Virginia will secure its first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen since 1992, the final season for legendary head coach Kittie Blakemore. Since then, the Mountaineers have been to the NCAA Tournament 14 times (not counting this year) and have been bounced in the second round in 11 of those appearances.

They've had a fair amount of success in the opening round, but the Round of 32 has been the biggest thorn in their side, regardless of who the coach was. Mark Kellogg-led teams at WVU are 0-2 in this round, losing a one-sided game free-throw-wise to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and then following the North Carolina a year ago, both of whom were regional hosts. Perhaps having the crowd on their side and potentially another record-breaking crowd will be what powers them to the finish line, ending up on the right side of the scoreboard.

WVU and Kentucky will tip things off at. 5 p.m. ET on Monday.