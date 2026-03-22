How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kentucky: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

It was an action-packed day at Hope Coliseum on Saturday as Kentucky beat James Madison, followed up by West Virginia taking care of business against Miami (Ohio). Now, the Mountaineers and Wildcats will fight for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen tomorrow.

Here's everything you need to know about the second-round matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 4 West Virginia (28-6) vs. No. 5 Kentucky (24-10)

Date/Time: Monday, March 23rd, 5 p.m. ET

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Carla Strack (UK): The 6-foot-5 junior is going to cause a lot of problems for West Virginia in the paint. She towers over every forward the Mountaineers have and is extremely athletic. She handles the ball well, work through traffic, and occasionally shoot the three-ball. This season, she's averaging 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.

Meme Wheeler (WVU): The Mountaineers can't rely on perimeter shooting to win this game, so that means Wheeler is going to have to find creative ways to get positioning in the post and score on Strack. It's not going to be easy, but she has to stay aggressive.

Although they are the higher seed and have the home court advantage, I am a little surprised that the Mountaineers are favored in this one. I guess I'm just used to seeing the lack of respect for this women's team. West Virginia is favored by 3.5 points with the over/under at 127.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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