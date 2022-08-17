Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Announces Addition of Josiah Davis

Another newcomer has arrived in Morgantown.

Earlier this month, we reported that freshman guard Josiah Davis had enrolled at WVU. Wednesday morning, the basketball program officially welcomed Davis to the program on social media, officially adding him to the roster.

Davis (6'3" 190-lb), a native of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, attended high school at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Davis averaged 20.8 points, on 69% shooting from the field, and 4.7 rebounds per game, guiding Teays Valley Christian to a 19-9 record while competing nationally. Additionally, he previously competed for the Canadian Under-16 National Team and helped it capture a silver medal at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Brazil. The guard also competed for Nike's UPlay club team.

"Josiah will bring us much-needed size to the point guard position," said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins in a release by the university. "He's a very efficient penetrator with the ball."

