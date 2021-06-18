REPORT: Miles McBride Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with Celtics

The Mountaineer guard getting to show off his skills in front of NBA scouts.

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride is going through the NBA Draft process this summer as he continues to weigh his options of whether to remain in the draft or return to school for his junior season.

Joshua Gateley - OKlahoma University Basketball

According to Chris Grenham of Forbes Sports, McBride participated in a pre-draft workout on Thursday with the Boston Celtics alongside Sharife Cooper (Auburn), Jordan Hall (Texas A&M), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Nah'Shon Hyland (VCU), and Balsa Koprivica (Florida State).

Former Mountaineer guard, Joe Mazzulla, is currently a member of the Celtics coaching staff and is also in consideration for the team's head coaching vacancy.

McBride will also take part in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine which is set for June 21st-27th in Chicago at Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis. Following the combine, McBride will have a little over a week to make his final decision as the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is scheduled for July 7th.

McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this past season as a sophomore.

