WVU Climbs in NET & KenPom — Here’s What It Means for Their Resume

West Virginia's win over UCF on Saturday not only kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, but it also significantly boosted its NCAA Tournament resume. Heading into the matchup, most bracketologists had the Knights as a team in the field, and that remains the case for most even after their loss to the Mountaineers.

With just six contests remaining in the regular season, every game becomes extremely important. Because of some early-season losses, WVU has little to no margin or error at this point, meaning they can't afford to absorb another "bad" loss.

So, where do the Mountaineers stand entering another week of games?

West Virginia's Resume

NET Ranking: 54 (^6)

KenPom Rating: 56 (^3)

EvanMiya Ranking: 55 (^6)

Record breakdown

Quad 1: 4-6

Quad 2: 2-3

Quad 3: 2-0

Quad 4: 8-0

What changed? Well, the obvious is that the Mountaineers picked up their fourth Quad 1 win of the season by taking down UCF. There are more of those on the table, and if they can get a couple more, they'll be in great shape. The other boost of the resume came from Colorado moving up in the NET Rankings to No. 73, making that a Quad 2 win instead of a Quad 3. Of course, that can move back down before Selection Sunday, but for now, it helps.

The remaining schedule

vs. No. 128 Utah (Quad 3)

at No. 45 TCU (Quad 1)

at No. 72 Oklahoma State (Quad 1)

vs. No. 20 BYU (Quad 1)

at No. 100 Kansas State (Quad 2)

vs. No. 50 UCF (Quad 2)

There are three Quad 1 opportunities left in the regular season for West Virginia, and it's very unlikely that the final two games of the season will end up moving to Quad 1 status. Kansas State would have to jump 25 spots, while UCF would need to move up 19 spots.

Here's a fresh reminder for how those games are categorized.

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

