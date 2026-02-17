Former Mountaineer Makes Bold NCAA Tournament Prediction for WVU

All season long, West Virginia has been trying to prove that it is worthy of a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They've lacked the signature wins and have bad losses to a trio of 13-12 teams in Xavier, Wake Forest, and Baylor.

Over the weekend, they were able to erase a 14-point deficit to take down what is widely viewed as an NCAA Tournament team in UCF, giving a nice boost to their resume. Could it be the start of a strong finish for the Mountaineers?

Former West Virginia wing Emmitt Matthews Jr. thinks so, going as far as to say, "I have no doubt we make the tournament… and I feel bad for whoever we match up with in the first round," Matthews said. "I’d be terrified trying to scout Huff and Eaglestaff."

Regardless of where you get your bracketology fix, you'll notice a common theme — the Mountaineers are still on the outside looking in. It will likely remain that way until early next week, considering this week's mid-week game is a Quad 3 matchup against 9-15 (1-10) Utah. Saturday will mark the start of a two-game roadtrip, beginning with TCU. Win that one, and yeah, you'll see WVU shoot up into the "first four out" or perhaps even the "last four in."

Matthews is right — West Virginia can be dangerous

This isn't a true national championship contender that Ross Hodge has on his hands, and it doesn't take a trained basketball eye to see that. But that doesn't mean they can't wreck someone else's dream run to the Final Four.

If WVU were to make it into the field, you're probably looking at them being a No. 8, 9, or 10 seed. If they are in the 8/9 game, they would play the No. 1 seed in that region if they win in the opening round. If they're a 10 seed, they would likely see a No. 2 seed in the round of 32, should they beat the No. 7 seed.

Their stingy defense will always give them a chance, and if Huff and/or Eaglestaff get hot, it could spell trouble.

The one part I'm not 100% in agreement with is that this is "no doubt" a tournament team. A lot of work still has to be done, and just when you think this group is about to turn the corner, they take a step back. Protect home floor and steal one or two on the road, and they'll be in a good spot.

