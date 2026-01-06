WVU Forward Brenen Lorient 'Questionable' Ahead of Cincinnati Matchup

West Virginia was without forward Brenen Lorient in the Big 12 Conference opener at Iowa State Friday night and the senior may remained sidelined for the league home opener against Cincinnati Tuesday night.

“He’s still in the concussion protocol,” WVU head coach Ross Hodge said. “He’s progressing nicely, and it really is kind a step by step [process]. He’s hasn’t had any setbacks. He’s been able to kind of meet his check points. So, at this point ‘questionable’ would be the best way to list him.”

Lorient is third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points per game and second in rebounding at 5.7 rebounds per game.

“When you’re coming and playing on the road against at top three team in the country, you certainly want to have every bullet in your chamber,” Hodge said following the loss to Iowa State. “B-Lo’s probably our best athlete, one of our best rebounders, another just secondary playmaker. He’s good in those shorts and pockets when they put two on the ball… He’s one of the two guys that have actually been in games with me in this magnitude and probably our best individual defender as well.”

Chance Moore stepped into the starting role in place of Lorient against the Cyclones and led the Mountaineers’ in scoring, matching a season-high 17 points.

West Virginia and Cincinnati will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. and the action will be televised on ESPN2.

