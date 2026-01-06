Kerr Kriisa and Sencire Harris Are Back in Morgantown… on the Other Bench

Remember the days when you couldn't transfer within your own conference? Or when you did transfer, you had to sit out an entire season? That stuff feels like ages ago. Now, players are free to go wherever they want with no penalty.

Because of those rule changes, West Virginia fans will get to see a pair of former Mountaineers playing together inside Hope Coliseum as members of the Cincinnati Bearcats — Kerr Kriisa and Sencire Harris.

Nov 24, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Kerr Kriisa (11) dribbles against NJIT Highlanders forward Jordan Rogers (3) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Kriisa initially transferred from Arizona to WVU to play for the legendary Bob Huggins, but after the chaotic summer that was 2023, he ended up playing for interim head coach Josh Eilert. With a new head coach coming in, Darian DeVries, Kerr hit the transfer portal and landed at Kentucky. Unfortunately for him, his time at UK was cut short after suffering a Jones fracture (foot injury) just nine games into the season. Before the injury, he had a limited role, playing just 17 minutes per game and averaging just 4.4 points.

To finish out his collegiate career, Kerr wanted to go somewhere that offered a larger role, which Cincinnati had. So far this season, he's started 12 of the Bearcats 14 games and is averaging 7.3 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 34% from the floor and 33% from three.

Dec 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Sencire Harris (5) reacts during a stop in play against the Xavier Musketeers in the second half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

"Buck" Harris was a beloved player at WVU and someone that many will still consider a Mountaineer for life, despite only being in the program for a year. He gave it his all, played with relentless effort on the defensive end, and got the crowd juiced in big moments. Harris didn't plan on leaving West Virginia, but the coaching change forced his hand.

Although he's no longer in a starting role, Harris has shown improvement offensively, currently experiencing a career high 6.9 points per game while increasing his three-point percentage from 11% to 21% — still rather poor, but not as dreadful.

West Virginia and Cincinnati will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7 p.m. ET. If you can't make it out to the Coliseum, you can watch the game on ESPN2.

