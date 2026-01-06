Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to pick up win No. 10 on the season and No. 1 in Big 12 play tonight when they square off with the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-6, 0-1).

Here are my predictions for tonight's game. Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: West Virginia -2.5

Prediction: West Virginia covers.

I think West Virginia wins the game, so 2.5 should be coverable. If it is a close game at the end, Cincinnati will be putting the Mountaineers on the line, and as long as they don't brick everything, they should be able to win this game by a couple of possessions, at minimum.

WVU is far from an efficient offense, but man, Cincinnati really has a rough time on that end of the floor. As a team, they're shooting 42$ from the field, 31% from three, and 64% from the free throw line.

Assuming WVU cleans up its defensive rebounding, it should be in a position to take care of business against what should be one of the weaker teams in the league.

Over/Under: 133.5

Prediction: Under.

As previously mentioned, Cincinnati doesn't see the ball go through the hoop very often, especially versus high majors. Against such teams, the Bearcats have scored 64, 74, 65, 65, and 60. When you combine that with the slow pace that West Virginia likes to play, you get a low-scoring affair. I fully expect this one to end in the 60s.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

