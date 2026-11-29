Things have gone extremely well for Ross Hodge on the recruiting trail early in his tenure as the head coach at West Virginia, quickly forming a pipeline with one of the best prep basketball schools in the country, Bella Vista Prep, with the help of top recruiting assistant Yusuf Ali.

West Virginia has five players from Bella Vista on its current roster — Miles Sadler, Jelani McKoy, Amadou Seini, Mouhamed Sylla, and Aliou Dioum — and has a commitment from guard Lyris Robinson, who is there now.

More could be on the way, believe it or not. Robinson's teammate, Paul Osaruyi, a longtime WVU target, recently dropped his top four schools, including the Mountaineers. West Virginia will be battling it out with Kansas, Mississippi State, and Pitt for his services. You know Hodge and Co. don't want to see him go to the school up north, just as much as they don't want to see him in the league where they may have to face him twice a year at Kansas.

West Virginia appears to be in a pretty good position, though. Osaruyi is super tight with Yusuf Ali, just like he is with Miles Sadler, and the others he played with on the high school national championship team a year ago.

I don't want to get too ahead of ourselves here, but if West Virginia is able to land Osaruyi and retain everyone, they could have a dangerous lineup of Sadler, Finley Bizjack, Seydou Traore, Osaruyi, and Sylla/Seini. That's not to mention Joson Sanon, Amir Jenkins, Martin Somerville, Lyris Robinson, and others off the bench. The arrow is certainly pointing up for the Mountaineers, and securing a commitment and signature from Osaruyi would be another massive piece in place.

So far in the Overtime Elite season, Osaruyi is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the floor. He's also averaging 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per night.

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.

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