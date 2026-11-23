Here soon, Bella Vista Prep is going to be considered a feeder school for West Virginia. Ross Hodge and the Mountaineers dipped their toes into a familiar pool and once again came up with a big commitment, landing class of 2027 guard Lyris Robinson (6'4", 175 lbs), who ranks 56th in ESPN's SC NEXT 100.

Robinson becomes the first commitment in West Virginia's 2027 recruiting class and would be the sixth Bella Vista Prep product to play in Morgantown, assuming he sticks with his verbal commitment and signs with the Mountaineers. Hodge and recruiting ace Yusuf Ali have developed a strong relationship with the folks out there running the program, which is evident in the fact that five alums — Miles Sadler, Amadou Seini, Mouhamed Sylla, Aliou Dioum, and Jelani McKoy — are on the roster right now.

Robinson picked the Mountaineers over offers from Arizona State, Bowling Green, Bradley, Cal, Charlotte, Creighton, Mississippi State, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Sam Houston, San Diego State, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, UT-Arlington, Utah State, UTEP, Virginia Tech, and a few others.

In five games playing for Team Canada at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup, he averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He shot 47% from the field, 34% from three-point range, and 81% from the free throw line.

The scouting report on Lyris Robinson

He's got an edge to him defensively — someone who could develop into a high-quality defender down the line once he fills out his frame and can take on more physicality. Offensively speaking, he is a consistent finisher at the rim and likes to get downhill. His speed isn't Miles Sadler-like, but then again, that type of quickness is exceptionally rare. But Robinson does have a really quick first step and can put the defender in a vulnerable position in the blink of an eye. The one thing I would expect him to do right away is make an impact as a perimeter threat. He has conviction in his shot, gets it up quickly, and hits threes at a high clip.

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