West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has turned in his starting lineup for tonight's semifinal matchup vs. Kansas in the Players Era Tournament.

West Virginia's starting lineup

G Miles Sadler

There were a few learning moments for Sadler against Auburn, but he pushed through the adversity and played really well down the stretch, particularly on the offensive end, constantly getting to the paint and either making a shot or dishing off a pass for a teammate to sink one. They'll need a big performance from the youngster tonight if they want to pull the upset.

G Finley Bizjack

Bizjack dealt with a little bit of foul trouble in the first half this morning, but made an immediate impact in the second half, being the main guy behind a 16-3 run out of the locker room. That beauty of a shot fake was on full display, getting the Tigers to bite multiple times.

F Seydou Traore

The Utah transfer may not have registered a single point against Auburn, but the work he did on Tahaad Pettiford was top-notch. Even their head coach, Steve Pearl, told Ross Hodge that he hadn't seen Pettiford that flustered before.

F Brenen Lorient

B-Lo had the breakout game West Virginia had needed from him, but he saved it for a more meaningful time. He scored nine straight for the Mountaineers in the first half, went a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range, and had some key rebounds. Perhaps this is the start of him getting into a rhythm with this new group.

C Mouhamed Sylla

Sylla only had six points and four rebounds, but he did a tremendous job of moving his feet and denying Auburn's bigs close looks at the rim. If he can build on what he did earlier this morning, WVU will have an edge in the frontcourt battle.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks will get the action started at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET and will be available to stream on ESPN2.

After the game, be sure to head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where I will drop my instant reactions, break down some numbers, talk about the good, the bad, and what to look forward to as the Mountaineers get set for their final game in Las Vegas on Thursday.

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