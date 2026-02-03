Will West Virginia Debut a New Coal Rush Uniform on Sunday vs. Texas Tech?

This upcoming Sunday, West Virginia will host a big-time Big 12 matchup against No. 13 Texas Tech, which will be this year's "Coal Rush" game. Could there be a new uniform in play for this one?

Two years ago, the Mountaineers brought back the black uniform for the first time in over a decade, wearing the set in a neutral-site game against Ohio State during Josh Eilert's season as the interim head coach. West Virginia lost that game 78-75, putting a damper on the fun of the uniform. Last season, WVU broke them out for their game against Utah and came away with a 72-61 home victory.

That uniform set, however, had gold lettering and numbering with navy blue trim, which doesn't really line up with the "Coal Rush" theme that the football program has, where it's a combination of black, white, and some gray.

@WVUniforms on X does a great job keeping track of all the records for each football and basketball uniform, and even the records for the quarter zips that head coach Ross Hodge wears. When it comes to uniforms, he's all over it.

Monday evening, he posted a screenshot of a promo that WVU had put together with a player holding a jersey flag, which is going to be a part of this Sunday's giveaway. That jersey looks nothing like the one we've seen them use in recent years, and if you zoom in on the jersey the player is wearing, you can also see the trim is no longer navy blue.

🚨Did the new Coal Rush basketball uniform just leak??? 🚨



Thoughts on these jerseys?#HailWV 🪨⛏️ pic.twitter.com/Dhxq8OX07w — WVUniforms304 (@WVUniforms304) February 2, 2026

So, do we have a new uniform here? That would appear to be the case, although WVU has not shared any photos (or video) to confirm. The promo, according to @WVUniforms, was one of those suggested ads on Instagram. For some reason, the graphic has not been posted on the team's official website or social media accounts. Time will tell.

West Virginia and Texas Tech will tip things off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

