WVU Will Face Former Mountaineer in Next Version of Backyard Brawl

The Backyard Brawl just got more interesting, as if it needed any help. On Saturday, former West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell announced that he would be transferring to Pitt for the 2026-27 season.

Powell left Morgantown a year ago and was one of the first portal entries during the drama surrounding Darian DeVries and his departure for Indiana. Powell transferred to North Carolina and just like another former Mountaineer, James Okonkwo, the move to Chapel Hill proved that the grass isn't always greener.

In 33 games with the Tar Heels this season, Powell saw his production cut in half, along with his floor time. During his true freshman year at West Virginia, he started 23 games and averaged a little over 30 minutes per night. This season? Just 16.2 minutes per game. He posted 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 38% from the floor and 36% from three.

Powell can certainly shoot it from deep, but his shot diet is almost exclusively behind the arc, just like it was two years ago at WVU. 74% of his shot attempts were by way of the three-ball, which is actually up 2% from last season. If he doesn't develop another area of his offensive game, teams aren't going to have much to scout. Run him off the line, stay glued to him on the perimeter, and contest the shot.

More on his time at North Carolina

Powell ended the season in a shooting slump, going 2/12 from downtown, scoring no more than three points in his final four games. He was held scoreless five times and limited to single digits in 30 of his 33 games. He poured in 17 against USC Upstate, 12 against Stanford, and 15 against Virginia Tech.

The next Backyard Brawl

From a fan's perspective, it will be an even more enjoyable watch because of Powell's past with WVU, but there's virtually nothing there aside from him being on the other bench. Ross Hodge wasn't in place when he hit the portal a year ago, and there won't be a single player left on the team he played with at West Virginia, aside from Abraham Oyeadier.

The Brawl is scheduled to be played in Pittsburgh next season, but a date has not been finalized at this time. The current contract between the two will come to an end after the two play in Morgantown in 2027-28.