REPORT: Texas, Oklahoma to Inform Big 12 of Plans to Leave

It’s all but official now as Oklahoma and Texas are set to join the SEC. According to a report from Bruce Feldman and Sam Khan of The Athletic, both schools plan to inform the Big 12 Conference of their exit from the league to join the SEC on Monday.

This move will create a seismic shift in the college football landscape which will be heavily dominated by the SEC. It will also leave the remaining eight teams in the Big 12 left in the dust and searching for answers for their future. It’s highly unlikely that the Big 12 can survive without Texas and Oklahoma no longer planning to be members.

Other Power Five conferences such as the ACC, Big Ten, and PAC-12 will be carefully looking over their options for expansion as well. Schools like West Virginia and Iowa State may receive interest from the ACC and Big Ten while the schools located in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma State could be eyeing a move to the PAC-12.

No details have been released or leaked as to when Oklahoma and Texas’s affiliation with the SEC will go into effect.

