Deuce McBride Sets Franchise Record in Playoff Win
West Virginia basketball alum Miles McBride continues to shine for the New York Knicks, only now, it’s on the big stage of the NBA Playoffs.
In Game 1 of their first round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, McBride played an integral part of their 111-104 win pouring in 21 points off the bench, making him the team’s third-highest scorer on the night. He connected on 7/12 shots from the field, sinking 5/7 attempts from three-point land.
Scoring the ball is one thing and it’s typically the first category people go to when they get their hands on a box score. But when McBride was on the floor, he elevated the Knicks’ play all over the place. In his 28 minutes of action, he finished with a +/- of +37 which is the highest figure in franchise history for a playoff game.
“Every time he got an opportunity, he has responded well,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said. “The defense is always going to be there, the hustle is always going to be there and the shooting… he has done an incredible amount of work… and it shows. Credits to him, he’s working extremely hard. He has got great versatility cause he can guard multiple positions.”
Game 2 between the Knicks and 76ers is set for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on TNT.