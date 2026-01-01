SI

Victor Wembanyama Leaves Spurs Game with Limp After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury

Victor Wembanyama hyperextended his knee against the Knicks.
The NBA's biggest stars continue to go down. This time it's Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs who came down awkwardly after grabbing a rebound early in the fourth quarter against the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Wembanyama hyperextended his left knee. He then fell to the ground and had some help to his feet before walking off the floor. It looked very similar to the injury that Nikola Jokić suffered against the Heat two nights earlier. Jokić's injury looked so bad in real-time that it was considered great news that he would be reevaluated in just four weeks.

Now Spurs fans are the ones hoping that Wembanyama didn't suffer a more serious injury.

As he was headed to the locker room he could be seen yelling what looked like "I'm fine" to the fans.

Wembanyama had 31 points and 13 rebounds at the time of the injury. He also had one block and had thrown down another thrilling alley-oop dunk on a fastbreak.

Wembanyama had just returned from a calf injury a few weeks ago which has seemed like a precursor to more perilous injuries in the NBA over recent seasons.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

