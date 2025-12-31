Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 31
A rematch of this year’s NBA Cup Championship takes place on New Year’s Eve, as the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama host the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson on Wednesday night.
New York won the NBA Cup earlier this season, and it’s now just 1.5 games out of the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, the Spurs are favored at home, even though they’ve dropped back-to-back games to Cleveland and Utah.
San Antonio could be short-handed in this game, as second-year guard Stephon Castle is listed as questionable in this matchup with a thumb sprain. On the bright side, Victor Wembanyama has returned to the starting lineup, a sign that he’s closer to playing his usual role for this Spurs team.
The Knicks have not been great on the road this season (7-7), and they have the worst ATS record (3-11) on the road in the NBA.
Can they pull off an upset on Wednesday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this matchup.
Knicks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +1.5 (-110)
- Spurs -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +102
- Spurs: -122
Total
- 235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Knicks record: 23-9
- Spurs record: 23-9
Knicks vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – out
- Ariel Hukporti – questionable
- Tyler Kolek – probable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Landry Shamet – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Stephon Castle – questionable
- David Jones Garcia – questionable
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Stanley Umude – out
- Devin Vassell – out
Knicks vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-104)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting Wembanyama from beyond the arc:
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has returned to the team’s starting lineup over the last two games and has played over 27 minutes in each, a sign that he’s nearing a return to his normal workload after dealing with a calf strain earlier this season.
On Wednesday, Wemby has an intriguing matchup with the Knicks, a team that he has shot the 3-ball well against in his career. In his last three meetings with the Knicks (including the NBA Cup Championship), the Spurs star has four, six and two made 3-pointers, taking at least six shots from deep in each of those games.
While the former No. 1 overall pick has just four games (including the NBA Cup Championship) with multiple made 3s since he returned from his calf injury, I think he’s undervalued in this matchup.
The Knicks rank 27th in the NBA in opponent 3s per game and 21st in opponent 3-point percentage, and clearly something about the team’s defensive scheme against Wemby has led to the star taking a ton of shots from deep.
He attempted six 3-pointers against New York in the NBA Cup, and a similar number of attempts on Wednesday should be enough to push him over this line. This season, Wemby is shooting 34.9 percent from beyond the arc on just 4.2 attempts per game – down from 8.8 attempts per game last season.
Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
The Knicks’ road struggles are a massive concern heading into this game, especially since the Spurs are a team that is on the same playing field as them.
The Knicks have gotten away with not covering and still winning as a road favorite this season, but they are 0-3 against the number when set as a road dog.
Plus, the Knicks are down multiple rotation pieces on Wednesday in Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson. In the NBA Cup win, Robinson played a huge role for New York, dominating the offensive glass to spur a second-half comeback.
I don’t see the Knicks winning this game if the Spurs have Castle in action, as San Antonio has been great at home (11-4) this season and is primed for a bounce back after back-to-back losses.
Pick: Spurs Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)
