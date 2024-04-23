Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose a depth piece to the portal.

Tuesday evening, West Virginia wide receiver EJ Horton announced on social media that he has entered the transfer portal.

In 11 games with the Mountaineers in 2023, Horton hauled in 10 receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball twice for a total of eight yards and played on multiple special teams units during his lone season in Morgantown.

Prior to transferring to West Virginia, Horton logged 16 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons with Marshall. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

