West Virginia Newcomer Reacts to Cam Vaughn's Expected Portal Entry

The news that West Virginia wide receiver Cam Vaughn would be entering the transfer portal took everybody by surprise, considering he had just stated a few days prior, "I'm a Mountaineer for life," during a live stream when asked by a fan if he would be staying in Morgantown.

As I detailed in another story this morning, this was likely a decision made by the West Virginia coaching staff.

Still, many fans are upset with the upcoming move, regardless of how it went down or whose choice it was. Vaughn was the Mountaineers' leading receiver in 2024 and showed flashes of being someone who could end up leaving the program as one of the top receivers in recent memory, assuming he'd put it all together and become more consistent.

New WVU wide receiver, Kedrick Triplett, responded to one WVU fan on X who was shocked by the news, stating, "We finna win. Y'all js chill."

Triplett was widely regarded as one of the top wide receivers in all of junior college football this past season, along with fellow Mountaineer newcomer Keon Hutchins.

In nine games this past season at Pearl River C.C., Triplett logged 25 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns. He picked WVU over offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Monroe, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, Old Dominion, Southern Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, Utah, UTEP, UTSA, and Western Kentucky.

Is West Virginia alright at wide receiver?

Yes, in a way, but not quite. They need another big, long body to replace Vaughn at the X. Jaden Bray, assuming he gets an additional year, could slide over to that spot, paving way for Keon Hutchins to start at the Z, but I imagine the staff would like to bring in someone who can either be a plug-and-play starter to replace Vaughn or who can at least push Bray for playing time there.

