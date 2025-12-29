Rich Rodriguez Set to Bring Back Veteran Offensive Line Coach Rick Trickett

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez is set to hire and reunite with Jacksonville State offensive line coach Rick Trickett, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Trickett is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished offensive line coaches in college football, with more than 45 years of collegiate coaching experience. Over the course of his career, more than 35 of his linemen have gone on to play in the NFL, while over 40 earned all-conference honors. Twice, all five of his starting offensive linemen earned all-conference recognition—at Florida State in 2012 and 2013—and he placed four linemen on all-conference teams at West Virginia in both 2005 and 2006.

Trickett began his collegiate coaching career at West Virginia University in 1976, coaching the offensive line through 1979 before spending two seasons at Southern Illinois. Over the past five decades, he has coached offensive lines at Southern Miss, New Mexico, Memphis, Mississippi State, Auburn, LSU, West Virginia, Florida State, his alma mater Glenville State, and most recently Jacksonville State, where he spent the past four seasons.

In his first season working with Rodriguez at West Virginia in 2002, the Mountaineers’ rushing attack jumped from 35th nationally in 2001 to second in the country. During his five seasons in Morgantown, West Virginia produced three top-five rushing offenses and five top-15 rushing offenses.

In Trickett’s final season at WVU in 2006, the Mountaineers ranked second nationally in rushing, third in scoring offense, and fifth in total offense. That season also produced the program’s first consensus All-American since 1995 in center Dan Mozes, along with All-American honors for right tackle Garrin Justice.

Rodriguez later hired Trickett at Jacksonville State in 2022, and the results were immediate. In his debut season, the Gamecocks finished 9–2, including a 5–0 mark in ASUN Conference play, and won the conference title. The offensive line paved the way for the fifth-ranked rushing offense and 10th-ranked scoring offense nationally, while center Treylen Brown earned First-Team All-ASUN Conference honors after moving from guard in the season opener.

Trickett’s résumé also includes a key role in Florida State’s historic 2013 season, when the Seminoles set school and ACC records for total offense, points per game, and yards per play, while also setting the national record for points scored. Florida State finished 14–0 and captured the BCS National Championship.

