Final Mock Draft Projections for Zach Frazier
At some point over the next 48 hours, West Virginia center Zach Frazier will hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft. Where he will be drafted and what round remains to be seen, although many believe he's got a chance to sneak into the back end of the first.
Below is a look at the latest mock draft projections for Frazier.
On3 Sports (Andy Staples): Pittsburgh Steelers, 20th overall
“The Steelers had a set-it-and-forget-it center for years in Maurkice Pouncey, but the position is effectively empty at the moment after the team let incumbent Mason Cole walk. Feel free to call this a reach, because Zach Frazier doesn’t appear this high on most mock drafts. But the legend of Frazier certainly has floated up to Pittsburgh from nearby Morgantown. He’s your favorite college offensive lineman’s favorite college offensive lineman. He has all the qualities necessary to be a great NFL center, and he could easily fill in at guard if necessary.”
Sporting News (Tyler Forness): Dallas Cowboys, 24th overall
“The Cowboys love to draft offensive lineman in round one and Frazier is as tough as they come.”
Sports Illustrated (Conor Orr): Detroit Lions, 29th overall
“When searching for a Lions draft pick, one is probably best suited picking the guy who looks like he’s trying to rip out an opponent’s lungs on every play. I am admittedly borrowing this suggestion, as I first saw and fell in love with it via the mock draft of Peter Schrager over at NFL Network, who I feel speaks Lion quite well. The Lions know the lifeblood of this team is in its ability to replenish a world-beating offensive line year after year. After losing Jonah Jackson to the Rams this offseason, Detroit needs an interior power player with flexibility at a few different positions.”
NFL.com (Eric Edholm): Detroit Lions, 29th overall
I”t was between Frazier and CB Kool-Aid McKinstry for this spot, and it was a close call. But during the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell era, the Lions have tended to use their first-round picks on their kind of guy, and Frazier just screams Lions. He has the same gritty makeup as injury-prone C Frank Ragnow and can provide Detroit with depth at all three interior spots.”
The 33rd Team (Ari Meirov): Detroit Lions, 29th overall
“Zach Frazier is a former four-time state heavyweight wrestling champ in high school who brings nastiness to his game. That shouts coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes. The Detroit Lions have Kevin Zeitler on a one-year deal, and Frank Ragnow has battled many injuries over the last few years. Detroit could play the long game with this pick.”
ESPN (Jordan Reid): Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 57th overall
Replacing Ryan Jensen won't be an easy task, but Frazier has the potential to become a mainstay on this O-line. His physical hands, toughness and instincts would make him a Day 1 starter in Tampa Bay.