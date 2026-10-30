3 Bold Predictions for the Final Month of WVU Football's 2026 Season

September came and went, and with this being West Virginia's bye week, we can go ahead and kiss October goodbye as well.

The next time we see the Mountaineers take the field, it will be the final month of the regular season, which also marks the start of the four-game gauntlet we've been talking about since the spring.

What can we expect the rest of the way from WVU? I've got three bold predictions.

West Virginia finishes the year with 8+ wins

Let's go ahead and preface this by saying, bowl game included. Could WVU go 3-1 or better in its final four games? Sure, but the odds of that happening are slim to none, especially with three top-25 teams on the schedule. I do like their chances of winning one of those games, in addition to taking care of business at home against Kansas. That puts them a bowl victory away from an 8-win season, and although no one has any idea who they will play in a bowl game, I like the Mountaineers' chances to hit that mark because of the offense. If they can beat two of the ranked teams and Kansas, then bang! You're already at eight heading into the postseason.

WVU's defense doesn't give up 42+ in a game the rest of the year

Talk about being bold, well, this is the pure definition of it. However, I do think there's reason to believe it can happen, which is why I'm listing it. Look, TCU's offense has struggled to run the ball all year, and they had a banged-up running back room, so I get it. It's not going to be a given that the opposition will have those same issues. But there's something about getting a key stop at the end of the game in back-to-back weeks that led to a pair of wins that should have this unit more confident and playing with an extra bounce in its step after the bye week. Could they give up 35? 40? 41? Of course. I just think Zac Alley will find enough answers during the open week to limit the explosives and force teams to sustain drives, much like the Frogs had to.

Mike Hawkins Jr. reaches special mark of 24 rushing TDs

The most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season is 32 by Navy's Bryson Dailey. As you would imagine, the top of the list is full of service academy quarterbacks. Oh, and Kansas State's Collin Klein is third all-time with 27. The second-most by a non-service academy QB is Jordan Lynch (Northern Illinois), who had 23 in 2013. With four games and potentially a bowl game, I like Hawkins' chances of surpassing Lynch.

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