3 Questions Nobody is Thinking About WVU Football Entering Fall Camp

Development of the quarterbacks, promising true freshmen, and newcomers- guys who made massive strides over the summer — all of that stuff has been pretty well-documented at this point. We'll learn even more about those areas in the coming weeks, but for whatever reason, I always like the under-discussed topics, too.

Maybe it's just the curiosity in me wanting to know every little thing possible, but I find these under-the-radar questions fascinating.

The three things that randomly popped into my mind this morning that probably no one else is thinking about:

Does Andre Devine carve out a role? Like anywhere?

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Between Cam Cook and Amari Latimer, there is enough hype to go around to occupy everyone's minds, including my own. That duo is going to do big things, and if they can get contributions from JUCO transfer Martavious Boswell or freshman Chris Talley, the ground game is going to be among the nation's best.

Is there room for Andre Devine? I don't necessarily mean in the backfield, but just somewhere? In the slot as a deep depth piece? On special teams as a returner? He may not have the speed of his dad, Noel, but he can flat-out run. Back in the spring, Rich Rod brought him up a handful of times without ever being asked. There has to be something in store for him, right? Most likely as a kick or punt returner.

Who becomes the emotional leader of the defense?

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Eleven. That is the number of new starters West Virginia's defense will have this season. In the old era of college football, that would be deeply disturbing. It is still a far-from-ideal situation, but at least Zac Alley has guys populating the defense who have starting experience, regardless of conference or level of football.

My question is, who takes over as the voice of that unit? Reid Carrico sort of carried that torch a year ago, but I'm not sure there was a clear-cut heart and soul of that unit — someone that everyone looked to in times of adversity. Does this year's defense have somebody who can become that? It's not exactly necessary in order to produce strong results, but I think most coaches would tell you that most good defenses have multiple guys who fill that role, not just one.

I'm looking to the guys who have either been here or played in this defense in the past, aka Ben Cutter, Nate Gabriel, and Geimere Latimer.

Who will handle the field goal kicking duties?

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Naturally, everyone is focused on quarterbacks, the rotation at running back and wide receiver, and trying to project who sees the field on defense, and rightfully so. But who in the heck is going to kick field goals for the Mountaineers in 2026? From what I am told, it is a wide-open competition heading into fall camp with Nate Flower battling Alabama transfer Peter Notaro and Western Kentucky transfer Jack Cassidy.

Notaro went a perfect 5-for-5 on PATs last year with the Crimson Tide, but did not have a single field goal attempt. Cassidy, who I believe to be the favorite for the job, went 3/3 on field goal attempts last season with the Hilltoppers, going 2/2 on attempts of 50+ yards. Meanwhile, Flower managed the Mountaineers' kickoff duties for half of last season, yet did not attempt a field goal.