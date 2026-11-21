The West Virginia Mountaineers welcomed the Houston Cougars on Saturday afternoon for their final home game of the season and played spoiler, erasing a 10-point deficit. WVU QB Mike Hawkins Jr. injured his ankle, and in the two opportunities Scotty Fox Jr. had, nothing came of it. The Cougars booted one through the upright as time expired to win 34-31 and drop WVU to 5-6 on the year.

As always, here are my initial thoughts on this one.

The injury to Hawkins changed the game

Look, there's no guarantee that the Mountaineers would have gone down and put points on the board on the drive where Mike Hawkins Jr. got hurt, but it changed the flow of the offense, and certainly the plan, play-calling-wise. It felt like West Virginia was really leaning on Houston's front in that drive, and a couple more first downs would have set up a Cincinnati-like situation where they could milk the clock and kick a game-winner at the end.

A bowl game feels very unlikely

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Of the final three games, Kansas seemed like the most obvious one for West Virginia to get, but after losing that one in ugly fashion, the chances of this team making a bowl game dropped significantly, with two ranked opponents to finish things out. This may be even more frustrating for Rich Rod and Co. because they had a two-score lead in the second half and the ball with the chance to really create some cushion. Just as the offense went flat, the defense returned to its season-long struggling form. Winning on the road against one of the best teams in the country seems like a serious long shot.

One game anomaly

My gut feeling was right — last week wasn't the start of this offense going in the wrong direction; it was a one-off. The offensive line played very poorly and because of it, they had absolutely no shot to do anythingl That was a much different story today. Trickett's troops did a nice job of getting push, and even when they didn't necessarily win off the ball, they still were able to get a hat on someone, preventing a clean shot on the ball-carrier or Hawkins.

The turning point that began the comeback

It's easy to say kicking the field goal was the wrong choice after the fact, but I was truly shocked that they didn't go for it on 4th and short. At that point, a made field goal would have still left it at a two-score game. The way the o-line was getting pushed in short-yardage situations, going for it and converting could have been the knockout punch for Houston. I'm not pinning the loss on this decision whatsoever because WVU still had plenty of opportunities to make plays on both sides of the ball to win this game. It's just one of those decisions they probably would like to have back.

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