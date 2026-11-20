The final home game of the 2026 season is here, and the West Virginia Mountaineers are aiming to pick up their sixth win against a very good Houston team.

Will the Old Gold and Blue close the home slate with a victory? Here are our picks.

Schuyler Callihan: Houston 41, West Virginia 37

This was a coin flip for me. I can't see this offense putting up a stinker in consecutive weeks when it hasn't happened all season. Last week was 100% on the offensive line. They got their tails whipped, and because of it, Mike Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook had absolutely nowhere to go with the football. And for the select few who think a different quarterback would have been better, uh...no. It would have been worse.

Hawkins is on track to play this weekend despite being bothered by an ankle injury. He and this team are determined to get back in the win column, and doing so would clinch a spot in a bowl game. With how poor Houston's defense has been, I fully expect the offense to return to form.

There's just one problem, and it's a big one. The defense.

Zac Alley's unit still hasn't found any answers, and I don't expect that to happen at this point, particularly in this game against a quarterback who takes good care of the football and a running game that is among the best in the Big 12.

Buckle up. We've got another shootout incoming. Houston finds a way to come out on top.

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Christopher Hall: Houston 45, West Virginia 34

Despite the Mountaineer offense’s poor performance last week, I expect the unit to bounce back in a big way this week.

Nonetheless, the defense continues to be gashed. There have been minor improvements throughout the season, and they have even put together good halves. However, the other halves of the games have been abysmal. And with two games left in the season, it’s not going to get drastically better.

Houston has dropped two of its last three games and was still in contention for a trip to a Big 12 Championship until a puzzling loss at Colorado last week. The mentality of the Cougars heading into Morgantown will determine the outcome of the game. If Houston comes prepared to play, I expect them to leave with a win.

You’ll hear a lot of coach speak in the situation Houston finds itself in. Of course, we’ve heard similar rally cries of finishing the season for far too long. It’s easier to finish the season strong when the program is on the rise, but it's another when the expectation is to be in the championship game.

For West Virginia, they're supposed to be gearing up to compete for a conference title in the coming season, but right when you think WVU is turning a corner, there’s a harsh reminder of just how far behind the program is compared to contenders.

Rich Rodriguez is due for a big upset, but the Big 12 is a different animal and I don’t believe the Mountaineers have enough to stop the Cougars. Houston outguns West Virginia 45-34.

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