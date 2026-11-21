The Monday following the loss to Texas Tech a couple of weeks ago, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez stated on his radio show that starting right guard Amare "Bubba" Grayson would miss the final three games of the regular season with an ankle injury.

This week, during his press conference, Rodriguez revealed that Grayson was questionable for the Houston game, surprising everyone. He was upgraded to probable on Thursday, and on Friday night, he was officially removed from the team's availability report that they have to submit to the league, signaling that he will be available this afternoon.

Grayson did not play last week vs. Kansas, and his absence was noticeable. Josh Aisosa slid into his spot in the starting lineup and did not play well despite not being tagged for a sack. Aisosa actually got the start over Nick Krahe at left guard vs. Texas Tech and then switched over to right guard after Grayson went down to put Krahe back at his normal spot.

It also didn't help matters that Krahe, center Wes King, and right tackle Carsten Casady each had their worst game of the year last week against Kansas — bad timing with Grayson, the steady rock, out of the lineup.

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No announcement has been made as to whether or not Grayson will get the start today against the Cougars, but if he does play and he's able to play through the injury without any issues, the Mountaineers should be able to return to form on offense, particularly in the run game.

He and Wes King have been the best pieces up front for the Mountaineers this year, and their PFF grades reflect that, with the two highest run-blocking grades on the roster at 69.0 and 74.0, respectively.

Even with Grayson being available, we could still see Aisosa play a bunch of snaps. It will all depend on how Grayson is moving around and if he's able to operate as well as he was pre-injury. Aisosa has played good football at times, but mostly when he has been rotated into the game.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show. We'll discuss what went right, what went wrong, take a look at the numbers, and take a peek at the final game of the season next week in Utah.

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