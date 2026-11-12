Six Mountaineers Ruled Out vs. Kansas, Matt Sieg Listed as "Probable"

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks have each submitted their first availability report for the week. Both teams are in pretty good shape, although an offensive lineman for each is already ruled out or likely to be ruled out.

West Virginia's Wednesday night report

OUT

RB Andre Devine

TE Cam Ball

OL Amare Grayson

OL Lamarcus Dillard

DL Darius Wiley

N/S Emory Snyder

PROBABLE

S Matt Sieg

S Da'Mare Williams

Aside from losing Bubba Grayson for the remainder of the regular season, the Mountaineers enter this week's game in pretty good shape health-wise, at least it looks like they are on track to. TE Cam Ball and OL Lamarcus Dillard are out, while QB Jyron Hughley and S Jacob Bradford appear to be available this week after not traveling to Texas Tech last week, both of whom were sick.

Rich Rod said earlier in the week that the plan will probably be for Josh Aisosa to slide into the starting lineup at right guard, keeping Nick Krahe at left guard. Both guys played both guard spots against Texas Tech, so there is some flexibility there.

Something could change throughout the next couple of days in practice, but as of now, there isn't anyone to be concerned about.

Kansas' Wednesday night report

OUT

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

RB Jalen Dupree

TE Jack Utz

OL Kasen Carpenter

DL Grady Seyfert

DOUBTFUL

OL Connor Stroh

QUESTIONABLE

QB Cole Ballard

WR Bryson Hayes

S Mason Ellis

PROBABLE

DT Kevin Oats

S Jaden Harris

There are really only two notable injuries for the Jayhawks this week — offensive lineman Connor Stroh and quarterback Cole Ballard.

Stroh is Kansas' starting left guard and has been their best man up front when it comes to blocking up the run game. Much like his teammates along the line, he has struggled mightily in pass protection, though, allowing 10 pressures on the season. It's likely that KU will turn to Amir Herring, who has seen action on 200 snaps at left guard this season, in addition to 78 at right guard.

Ballard was in a battle with Isaiah Marshall for the starting QB job coming into the year and got the start two weeks ago against TCU when Marshall was ruled out with a leg injury. If Marshall were to go down and Ballard is ruled out, the Jayhawks would then turn to junior Chase Jenkins, who transferred in from Rice last offseason.

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