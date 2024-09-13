A Look at the Pitt Panthers
The 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl will kick off Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.
Pitt comes into the game with their first 2-0 start since 2021, notching wins over Kent State and Cincinnati.
OFFENSE
The Panthers’ starting running back for the last two seasons, Rodney Hammond Jr., was declared ineligible prior to the season but they may have found a dynamic player in running back Desmond Reid. The Western Carolina transfer is averaging an NCAA leading 244.0 all-purpose yards per game. He also ranks fifth nationally in rushing yards (293) and eighth in rushing yards per carry (8.88).
The junior started the season with 145 rushing yards and a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown in the season opening win against Kent State. Last week, in the comeback win over Cincinnati, he became the first Pitt player to compile 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game, rushing for 148 yards and hauling six passes for 106 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown reception.
The Panthers named Eli Holstein the starting quarterback to begin the season, and he has propelled the offense. throwing for over 300 yards in each of the first two games, averaging 317.5 passing yards per game.
Konata Mumpfield has been the beneficiary of the Panthers air attack. The senior has hauled in 10 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He tallied five receptions for 71 tards in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl in ’22 but only had a six-yard reception last season in Morgantown.
Sophomore Kenny Johnson is third on the team receiving with seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown, while senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew is not far behind with 91 receiving yards on seven receptions.
DEFENSE
The Pitt defense has terrorized opponents in the backfield the last five seasons. The Panthers have finished in the top two nationally in sacks per game in four of the past five seasons (2019-23, recording 230 sacks over that span, the highest total in the nation. And through the first two games, have tallied eight sacks on the season, which ranks eighth nationally.
The Panthers have also finished among the national top 20 in team tackles for loss each of the past five seasons and is continuing the trend with 18 TFLs this season, ranking 16th nationally.
Six Panthers have recorded a sack this season, two have recorded a half of a sack.
Defensive lineman Nate Matlack leads the team with two sacks. The Kansas State redshirt senior transfer registered 9.5 sacks in three seasons in Manhattan.
Sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles has a team-leading 3.5 tackles for loss and is third on the team with 13 tackles.
The Panthers returned two of their top tacklers from a season ago in safeties Donovan McMillan and Javon McIntyre. McMillon currently leads the team with 19 tackles and has the teams only interception on the season, while McIntyre was second on the team in passes defended with seven.