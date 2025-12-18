WVU Signee Amari Latimer Caps High School Career by Leading Sandy Creek to State Title
In this story:
On Wednesday night in Atlanta, West Virginia running back signee Amari Latimer capped off his high school career with Sandy Creek as a 3A state champion, helping his team to a 27-7 victory over Jefferson.
The 6-foot, 228-pounder rushed for 96 yards and two scores on 22 carries, and helped put the nail in the coffin with a 25-yard scamper into the end zone with just a shade under four minutes remaining in the game.
Latimer finishes his senior campaign with 2,419 yards and 44 touchdowns, and his career just 68 yards shy of 5,000.
He had been committed to Wisconsin since June, but after a visit to West Virginia in late November, he flipped his decision to WVU on the first day of the early signing period.
He also held offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Jacksonville State, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, South Carolina, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Troy, UCF, UNLV, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin, Western Michigan.
Day one starter?
It may seem a bit unusual to see a true freshman starting at running back, but I believe there's a strong chance that happens here with Latimer. He's big. He's physical. He's quick. And most importantly, he's built to handle a heavy workload.
In my pre-transfer portal offensive depth chart, I have Latimer listed as the starter, just ahead of JUCO transfer Martavious Boswell. The Mountaineers will undoubtedly add another running back via the portal next month, and even if Latimer doesn't win the starting job, he'll have a major role in the offense in 2026.
Family reunion?
Amari's brother, Geimere, announced earlier this week that he intends to enter the transfer portal after spending one year at Wisconsin. He played cornerback for Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State for two years, with the first season being in Zac Alley's defense. I fully expect WVU to be involved.
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_