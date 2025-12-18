Biggest Surprises and Disappointments from West Virginia's 2025 Portal Class

The transfer portal officially opens here in a couple of weeks, so before the madness begins, we're going to take a look back at last year's West Virginia portal class, highlighting some of the biggest surprises and disappointments.

Biggest surprises

West Virginia University offensive lineman Donovan Haslam | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

For this group, we're keeping it all positive. These are players who rose above expectations and turned out to be pretty solid players.

OL Donovan Haslam (Austin Peay) - He's far from a finished product, but he helped West Virginia get through some of its issues toward the end of the season when he replaced Walter Young Bear in the starting lineup. WVU will bring in competition for him, but he's at least a capable option, just needs more development. That play he had dragging Diore Hubbard for a first down may have been a penalty, but it may have been the most determination we saw from a lineman all year.

BAN Devin Grant (Incarnate Word) - The stats may not show his impact, and sometimes that happens with a role player. His playmaking was very timely. Every time the Mountaineers desperately needed a sack, tackle for loss, or turnover, Grant delivered. He's someone the staff would love to have for another year.

LB Ben Bogle (Southern Illinois) - Although he didn't start, Bogle was the Mountaineers' best run defender in the second level, and it really wasn't close. As a matter of fact, he graded out as the best run stopper on the entire team. He'll be in contention to start at the MIKE spot in 2026.

Biggest disappointments

West Virginia University Bandit Jimmori Robinson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Before I get started here, I'm not including offensive linemen Walter Young Bear and Kimo Makane'ole, simply because they did not come to WVU with big expectations. Yes, they played poorly, but this category is for players who didn't live up to expectations, in one way or another.

RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa) - Obviously, this isn't a performance-based performance as Edwards injured his hip in the Backyard Brawl and was eventually lost for the season. Not having his physicality really hurt WVU's offense and its ability to run the football. Had he been healthy, perhaps they could have won another game or two.

RB Jaylan Knighton (SMU) - Who? Yeah, Jaylan Knighton, the guy who never played a down for the Mountaineers. The SMU transfer was expected to be the No. 2 to Jahiem White, which would have formed a pretty strong duo, albeit behind a bad offensive line. He had some academic issues that led to his dismissal in fall camp.

BAN Jimmori Robinson (UTSA) - Without question, the biggest disappointment of all. Robinson was expected to be an elite pass rusher for WVU and an all-league caliber player. I wouldn't throw all of the blame at his feet, though. Some of it can be attributed to the late start with the NCAA, taking forever with his eligibility, which ended up going to court. Some of it could be the fit in the defense as well. Regardless, Robinson fell well short of expectations, finishing with just 0.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss one year after recording 17 TFLs and 10.5 sacks at UTSA.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Defensive Depth Chart Projection Entering Transfer Portal Season

WVU Signee Amari Latimer Caps High School Career by Leading Sandy Creek to State Title

How West Virginia's Signees Performed in the JUCO National Championship Game

Four Running Backs West Virginia Should Consider Pursuing in the Transfer Portal

Five Players WVU Fans May Not Know Yet Who Could Make a Difference in 2026