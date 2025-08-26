A Rebuilding Robert Morris Squad Rolls into Morgantown for the Season Opener
West Virginia welcomes Robert Morris to Mountaineer Field for the 2025 home opener Saturday afternoon and the first meeting between the two programs. Kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Robert Morris head coach Bernard Clark Jr. is entering is eighth season at the helm.
The Colonials ended last season with an overall record of 7-5 and finished third in the Northeastern Conference standings with a 4-2 record.
Robert Morris was voted to finish third in the league standing going into the ’25 season, but the Colonials will have to build on the seven-win season with multiple new pieces after losing bulk of the production from a year ago.
Starting quarterback Anthony Chiccitt transferred to Temple in the offseason which leaves redshirt junior Zach Tanner and Harvard graduate transfer Ameer Dudley are battling for the starting job heading into the season. Dudley appeared in five games last season, but the senior did not compile any stats while Tenner threw for 453 yards and four touchdowns in limited action last season.
Robert Morris lost its top two rushers that compiled nearly 1,500 yards a season agon. Ethan Shine, Taj Dyches, and Muwaffaq Parkman return while transfers Donta Whack (UMass) Owen McGraw (Eastern Michigan) look to bolster the backfield.
The Colonials lost their production on the outside. Tight end Chaz Middleton is the team’s returning receiver. The redshirt senior was named to the All-NEC preseason team after catching seven passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns last year. Transfers Kai Holloway (Maryland), Tyler Evans (WVU) and RJ Mukes (Ball State) plan to fill the void.
The Robert Morris defense is also rebuilding for the 2025 season. The Colonials return defensive lineman Trey Woods. The senior tallied 28 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, Senior linebacker Patrick McDonnell aims to build off his 19 tackles in ‘24 and defensive back Tasheen Howard recorded three pass deflections and 11 tackles as a junior while earning an All-NEC selection as punt returner last season.
A slew of transfers is seeking to solidify the defense which features linebackers Eldrick Robinson (Wake Forest) Jakari Patterson (Austin Peay), Jyree Roberts (UMass) safeties Noel Roach (Akron) and Elijah Davis (Ball State), cornerback Shafeek Smith (Towson) and and defensive lineman Okechukwu Egbuziem (South Dakota).
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jeff Weimer Missed Camp, but Rodriguez Thinks He’s a 'Plug-and-Play' WR
Between The Eers: Rich Rodriguez Teases West Virginia's QB Plan for 2025
Rich Rodriguez Might Play All Five WVU Quarterbacks and He is Not Joking About It