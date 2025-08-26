Jeff Weimer Missed Camp, but Rodriguez Thinks He’s a 'Plug-and-Play' WR
For the most part, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez seems to be pleased with the depth of the wide receiver room. Recently, they were able to officially add another player to the mix with Idaho State transfer Jeff Weimer, who was part of the lawsuit against the NCAA, alongside teammates Tye Edwards, Jimmori Robinson, and Justin Harrington.
Prior to the ruling from Judge John Preston Bailey, Weimer and his three teammates involved in the case were not able to participate in practice. They missed a ton of valuable time in fall camp, logging reps with the quarterbacks heading into the season. For Weimer, though, he may not need this big window of time to get acclimated. He's played a lot of football and has been very productive, which is why Rodriguez called him a "plug and play" type of player.
Where exactly he fits in on the depth chart remains to be seen, but I assume he'll be the first option behind Jaden Bray at the Z, and could even log some time at X, if needed.
Even though Weimer hasn't been able to suit up for practice, he's been able to impress the coaching staff with the work that he was doing on his own.
“You can measure how many miles they run because they put these GPS vests on, and Jaden Bray was getting five, six miles every practice — most from the wide outs. Jeff Weimer was getting about nine miles a day. On his own. Every day. He’s just a grinder. I mean, this is a kid that just loves football, loves the weight room. I’m really excited for him.”
Last year at Idaho State, Weimer caught 75 balls for 1,016 yards and six touchdowns. Assuming he gets some good work in this week in practice, he'll likely play against Robert Morris, even if it's just a handful of snaps. Then again, this is his last ride, so he may be a full-go, not wanting to waste any opportunities.
