A Second Former WVU Defender is Pursuing an Extra Year of Eligibility

On Wednesday, former West Virginia cornerback Jordan Scruggs told West Virginia On SI that he will be seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the NCAA so he can play one more season of college football, with the intent of doing so at WVU.

Thursday afternoon, another former Mountaineer defender, defensive lineman Eddie Kelly Jr., told me that he will also pursue an extra year of eligibility and would like to play that season at West Virginia.

The NCAA moved to a new age-based eligibility model earlier this summer, which will give student-athletes five years to play five seasons. Unfortunately, that rule does not pertain to those whose eligibility was exhausted under the previous eligibility rules — aka 2025-26 seniors.

Kelly began his career at South Florida in 2022, transferred to Georgia Tech (2023), then to Missouri (2024), and WVU in 2025. He may have played for four schools in four years, but he would still have one more year of eligibility remaining if the NCAA allowed seniors from this past school calendar year to get another season.

In 12 games for the Mountaineers last fall, Kelly recorded 25 tackles, three passes defended, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. He also totaled five pressures and five QB hurries on the season. Arguably his best performance of the year came in the thrilling 31-24 overtime win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. In that game, he was responsible for four tackles (three solo), 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

How a potential Eddie Kelly return impacts WVU's defensive line

West Virginia University defensive lineman Eddie Kelly Jr. | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Kelly appeared most at defensive end in 2025 and would probably be where he would play again this fall. Currently, I have Coastal Carolina transfer Ezekiel Durham-Campbell as my projected starter there, and I don't see that changing whatsoever. Durham-Campbell is a game-changer and could be an All-Big 12 caliber defensive lineman. Behind him, I have JUCO product Darius Wiley, Bowling Green transfer David Afogho, and redshirt freshman Brandon Caesar.

Although I am a big believer in the future of Darius Wiley, it would sure help Zac Alley if he had one more veteran body at that position so he doesn't have to rely on a young JUCO transfer who is still adding on strength. Ideally, Durham-Campbell plays the majority of snaps, Kelly rotates in, and Wiley is used as a situational pass rusher before moving into an expanded role.