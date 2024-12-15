A Young, Fast Riser Could Be West Virginia's Next Defensive Coordinator
The very first thing West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has to do is put a staff together, ideally starting with finding a defensive coordinator. There is no set scheme Rodriguez is searching for, but he does have a few guys in mind.
“It depends on the coordinator I hire. I’ve got a couple that I’ve talked to, and they’re different," Rodriguez said Thursday. "And everybody runs the same of everything now defensively whether it’s an odd-stack or an even front. Everybody has certain personnel packages they use for their own defense, but I’m going to pick the d coordinator first. I’ll have a really good one because I have enough resources to hire a really, really good one, and then from there, I’ll build out the defensive staff. There’s not one particular scheme that I want other than that I want to be really aggressive and force the issue, so to speak, on the other team.”
While Rodriguez doesn't seem to mind what the defensive scheme is, his teams had great success with the 3-3-5 in his first stint in Morgantown. That doesn't mean he'll lean in that direction, but he has ties with a lot of guys who have experience running it. One of which is Zac Alley, who is currently the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Oklahoma.
His relationship with Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables goes back to 2011 when he served as a student assistant under him on the staff at Clemson. Alley remained at Clemson through the 2018 season before moving on to take his first position coach job as the inside linebackers coach at Boise State.
After two years in Boise, Terry Bowden named him the defensive coordinator at UL-Monroe in 2021, making him the youngest coordinator at the FBS level at 27. There, he met Rich Rodriguez, who was the offensive coordinator for the Warhawks. He was so impressed by Alley's coaching and ability to scheme a defense that he brought him to Jacksonville State the following year to serve as his defensive coordinator.
Alley's unit finished 33rd in scoring defense and 43rd in total defense. The Gamecocks were stout against the run, allowing just 2.8 yards per carry while causing a ton of havoc by creating 25 turnovers (16 interceptions), and a 13th-place finish nationally in sacks per game (2.9).
That success has carried over into his new post at Oklahoma in his first year on the job. The Sooners have seen drastic improvements in the four key defensive statistical categories, as shown below.
2023 (Before Alley)
2024 (With Alley)
Total Defense
389.7 (60th)
324.4 (20th)
Pass Defense
250.8 (100th)
218.6 (63rd)
Rush Defense
138.9 (42nd)
105.7 (11th)
Scoring Defense
23.5 (41st)
22.3 (31st)A
Alley's approach fits the exact style Rodriguez wants his defense to play - fast, physical, and aggressive. But the one thing he adds to that is the wrinkles he throws in pre-snap. There's a lot of movement, which causes the picture to change for the quarterback and often puts them in a tough spot. The defensive line will throw a lot of twists and stunts to make things even more difficult to handle.
He does a really good job of mixing things up visually, creating a bit of a guessing game as to where the pressure is coming from and who is dropping in coverage. He ran a lot of odd stack at Jax State but did mix in a healthy dose of four down fronts as well. He's able to adapt to the personnel he has, which is probably the most impressive part about him for being such a young coordinator.
