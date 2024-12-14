CFB Analyst: Rich Rod Hire Could 'Fundamentally Alter the Landscape of the Big 12'
Bringing Rich Rodriguez back to West Virginia isn't just about some redemption story. Sure, that's a part of it, but the man can win football games and has been able to do so wherever he's been.
In this new era of college athletics, fan support is more important than it ever was. Fans can now have a direct impact on helping build a championship-caliber roster and retain the top-level players on a yearly basis. But you have to have the resources to do so. With Rodriguez back in the head coaching seat, he brings a high level of support from donors he has formed close relationships with over the years.
According to CBS Sports' Josh Pate, West Virginia is primed to be a player in the Big 12 for years to come as long as Rodriguez is at the helm.
“It could fundamentally alter the landscape of the Big 12 because with Rich Rodriguez coming in, you also, I mean, let’s be real now, you got your Ken Kendrick’s of the world, your Pat McAfee’s of the world who could in the snap of a finger make the West Virginia NIL package the most lucrative in the Big 12. We’re not just talking about getting a legendary name back here; we’re talking about potentially putting a different kind of gas in the tank at West Virginia. I obviously think this was a win because it was already a win there the first go-around, and he really hasn’t stopped winning.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Bethune-Cookman
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Bethune-Cookman
Winning Big? Three Reasons Why It Could Happen for WVU in Year One Under Rich Rod
Pat White Expresses Interest in Joining WVU Coaching Staff: 'It Would Be an Honor'