Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Bethune-Cookman
The WVU Coliseum will return to its intended use, a basketball game, one day after hosting the introductory press conference for new head football coach Rich Rodriguez. The Mountaineers will battle the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, who are looking to avoid their eighth loss of the young season.
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -23.5
1-star play on West Virginia (-23.5): I gave a lot of thought to taking the points here because the Wildcats have played better than their 2-7 record would indicate. However, I can't back a team that is playing on the back end of a back-to-back while WVU has been off the last four days. Bethune-Cookman played at Virginia last night and lost 59-41. I'm expecting they won't be as sharp tonight and will be fatigued early on. West Virginia covers but not by much.
Over/Under: 137.5
5-star play on the under: West Virginia's defense has been stingy all year long, and they'll get a little help thanks to a tired bunch strolling into the Coliseum. WVU's game earlier in the week against NC Central landed at 124, and I would be surprised if this total wasn't in the same ballpark. Tucker DeVries remains out with an upper-body injury, and while the Mountaineers shouldn't have trouble scoring the ball, you're still losing out on 15-20 points.
Record this season:
ATS: 5-4 (55%)
O/U: 5-4 (55%)
Overall: 10-8 (55%)
