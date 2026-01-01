An Updated Prediction of What WVU Will Add in the Transfer Portal at Each Position

As of Thursday morning, West Virginia's football roster for 2026 stands at 98 players. 105 is the limit, and with several portal additions on the way, more departures are expected in the coming days.

Where do the Mountaineers add? How many transfers at each position? Here's what I'm thinking.

OFFENSE

QB (6): Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown, Max Anderson, Wyatt Brown, Jyron Hughley, John Johnson III

There are several different routes West Virginia can take here at the quarterback spot, but it's pretty clear that they will add someone. I'm shocked Max Brown is still here (at least for now), and I don't see any of the three incoming freshmen pushing for the starting job next fall. WVU will add one player here and someone who can either start from day one or push Fox for the job.

Projected Additions: 1.

RB (6): Martavious Boswell, Amari Latimer, Lawrence Autry, SirPaul Cheeks, Chris Talley, Andre Devine

The true freshman Amari Latimer is going to have a major role right out of the chute. Martavious Boswell should make an immediate impact as well, having some experience under his belt at the JUCO level. They still need another seasoned back to balance out the four true freshmen. Depending on what's available, I could see two additions here. For now, we'll play it conservatively and say one.

Projected Additions: 1

WR (13): Jaden Bray, Christian Hamilton, Jordan McCants, Armoni Weaver, Keon Hutchins, Landon Drumm, Charlie Hanafin, Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Kedrick Triplett, Greg Wilfred, Cyrus Traugh, Camdon Pitchford

I think there will be some movement from this group. And by that, I mean someone here who was on the roster in 2025 will hit the portal in the next two weeks, creating another roster spot or two. WVU needs a big-bodied receiver who can stretch the field vertically and another who can push for the starting Z spot.

Projected Additions: 2

Projected Subtractions: 2

TE (7): Ryan Ward, Noah Braham, Colin McBee, Xavier Anderson, Kade Bush, Sam Hamilton, Carter Zuliani

Ward is TE1 for now, and I think this is the year we finally see Braham crack the rotation. Sam Hamilton is probably the most game-ready of the three incoming freshmen, but it couldn't hurt to find another blocking tight ends.

Projected Additions: 1

OL (18): Nick Krahe, Landen Livingston, Josh Aisosa, Malik Agbo, Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Camden Goforth, Wyatt Minor, Phillip Bowser, Brandon Homady, Rhett Morris, Jonas Muya, Aidan Woods, DeShawn Woods, Griffin Fogle, Raymond Kovalesky, Trevor Bigelow, Andreas Hunter

WVU needs a starter at both guard spots, which I expect to be addressed almost immediately after the portal opens. Having another interior player who can snap would be ideal as well, considering Livingston is the only experienced center on the roster. More help behind Krahe and Kevin Brown could be useful as well. Rich Rod is going to make damn sure he can get three feet at the end of a game, if it's required.

Projected Additions: 4

Projected Subtractions: 3

DEFENSE

DL (13): Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel, Brandon Caesar, KJ Gillespie, K.J. Henson, Carter Kessler, Yendor Mack, Cam Mallory, Jaylen Thomas, Gabe Ryan, Quinton Goins

I like the potential of the youngsters such as Telemaque, Brown, Gillespie, and Mallory — I just don't know how many of them are going to be game-ready and guys you can count on by next fall. They need a couple of bigger, more athletic bodies than what they had this past season, preferably guys who can pressure the quarterback.

Projected Additions: 2

Projected Subtractions: 2

BAN (4): Curtis Jones Jr., Keenan Eck, Jeremiah Johnson, Noah Tishendorf

I wouldn't be shocked if WVU stood pat here and felt good about these four going into next season. Then again, Rodriguez is going to want depth at every position, so taking a veteran here is certainly possible. Not a position that's all that high on the list of priorities.

Projected Additions: 1

LB (7): Ben Cutter, Ben Bogle, Ashton Woods, Cam Torbor, Cameron Dwyer, Trey McGlothlin, Antoine Sharp Jr.

Bogle and Cutter have experience in the system now and are vets, but are they better starting options than what you could bring in from the portal? I'm not sure they are. They need to be primary backups behind a couple of portal adds who can absolutely fly. Getting faster in the second level is an absolute must.

Projected Additions: 2

CB (9): Da'Mun Allen, Keyshawn Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar, Makhi Boone, Simaj Hill, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Vincent Smith, Jayden Bell, BJ Hendrickson III

Allen and Reynolds are slated to play a bunch right now. Beyond them, it's anyone's guess as to who would see the field first. A ton of inexperience behind them, so I fully expect Rodriguez and Co. to add a couple of seasoned vets who have some serious length.

Projected Additions: 2

Projected Subtractions: 2:

N/S (3): Chris Fileppo, Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder

Projected Additions: 1

A very youthful group here. Replacing Fred Perry's production is not going to be easy, and it would be unfair to expect any of these three youngsters to do that in 2026. Maybe Da'Mare Williams plays here some, but I think they'll go out and find a piece that slides right into the starting role.

S (6): Nick Taylor, Julien Horton, Jayden Ballard, Rickey Giles, Matt Sieg, Da'Mare Williams

With Nick Taylor returning and the additions of JUCO product Da'Mare Williams and top recruit Matt Sieg, there won't be much playing time available at either safety spot. The staff likes the potential of Ballard and Giles as well and thinks there's a chance one of them cracks the rotation.

Projected Additions: 0

K (2): Nate Flower, RJ Kocan

P (1): Chase Ridley

LS (3): Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller, Troy Fischer

With rosters being limited now, I seriously doubt you'll see anyone keep three long snappers on the roster.

Projected Subtractions: 1

