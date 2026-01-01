WVU QB Jaylen Henderson is Entering the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University quarterback Jaylen Henderson intends to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal after simply quoting the initial report from On3 Sports with “Gods plan never fails.”

Henderson made five appearances on the season and was primarily utilized in the running game, rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. He threw for 50 yards on 7-18 passing.

The Los Angeles (CA) native transferred to WVU from Texas A&M prior to last season. He started the final four games of the 2023 season for the Aggies, capturing a pair of wins (Mississippi State, Abilene Christian) before suffering a fractured humerus on the first play from scrimmage in the TaxAct Bowl against Oklahoma State. Then, sat the entire 2024 season.

Henderson began his collegiate career at Fresno State. In two seasons, he appeared in five games and ran for 66 yards on 16 carries and was 5-8 through the air for 49 yards.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, WR Rodney Gallagher, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Asani Redwood, BAN MarShon Oxley, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: K Ethan Head

