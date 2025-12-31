West Virginia Receiver Rodney Gallagher will Enter the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University junior wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III has announced he will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Gallagher wrapped up his Mountaineer career with 64 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 221 rushing yards on 45 carries as a versatile offensive weapon.

Last season season, Gallagher recorded career highs across the board, finishing with 28 receptions - second-most on the team - for 243 yards, which ranked third on the roster. He also carried the ball 14 times for 83 yards. His most productive outing came in the Backyard Brawl victory over Pitt, where he posted career-best marks with seven receptions for 61 yards.

The Uniontown, Pennsylvania native was utilized on both sides of the ball during head coach Neal Brown’s final season in Morgantown. Gallagher logged 417 offensive snaps and 80 defensive snaps in 2024, showcasing his athletic versatility. He finished the season with 26 catches for a career-high 288 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 16 carries for 51 yards on the ground.

As a true freshman, Gallagher appeared in all 13 games and made three starts. He totaled 10 receptions for 74 yards and recorded 15 rushing attempts for a personal-best 87 yards, flashing his multi-dimensional skill set early in his career.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, WR Rodney Gallagher, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, BAN MarShon Oxley, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: K Ethan Head

