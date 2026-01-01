WVU Football’s Roster Snapshot Just Before the Transfer Portal Frenzy

The transfer portal is set to officially open tomorrow, and the chaos will begin. A number of West Virginia Mountaineers have already announced their intentions to enter the portal, signaling another huge roster overhaul for the second consecutive offseason.

Some players are looking for more playing time, some more money, and others are being told they won't have a roster spot next fall. It's a harsh business, but it works both ways.

Keep in mind that the NCAA will have a roster limit of around 105 players. My count as of this writing on Thursday morning has WVU at 98. I expect a few more names to enter to create more room for incoming transfers.

Here is a full breakdown of how many players are at each position, featuring the returning players and those who signed with the program during the early signing period in December.

Note: This is not a depth chart projection. Players are not listed in any particular order. Also, we are including WR Jaden Bray for now, assuming he will get a medical waiver for this past season.

OFFENSE (50)

QB (6): Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown, Max Anderson, Wyatt Brown, Jyron Hughley, John Johnson III

RB (6): Martavious Boswell, Amari Latimer, Lawrence Autry, SirPaul Cheeks, Chris Talley, Andre Devine

WR (13): Jaden Bray, Christian Hamilton, Jordan McCants, Armoni Weaver, Keon Hutchins, Landon Drumm, Charlie Hanafin, Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Kedrick Triplett, Greg Wilfred, Cyrus Traugh, Camdon Pitchford

TE (7): Ryan Ward, Noah Braham, Colin McBee, Xavier Anderson, Kade Bush, Sam Hamilton, Carter Zuliani

OL (18): Nick Krahe, Landen Livingston, Josh Aisosa, Malik Agbo, Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Camden Goforth, Wyatt Minor, Phillip Bowser, Brandon Homady, Rhett Morris, Jonas Muya, Aidan Woods, DeShawn Woods, Griffin Fogle, Raymond Kovalesky, Trevor Bigelow, Andreas Hunter

DEFENSE (42)

DL (13): Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel, Brandon Caesar, KJ Gillespie, K.J. Henson, Carter Kessler, Yendor Mack, Cam Mallory, Jaylen Thomas, Gabe Ryan, Quinton Goins

BAN (4): Curtis Jones Jr., Keenan Eck, Jeremiah Johnson, Noah Tishendorf

LB (7): Ben Cutter, Ben Bogle, Ashton Woods, Cam Torbor, Cameron Dwyer, Trey McGlothlin, Antoine Sharp Jr.

CB (9): Da'Mun Allen, Keyshawn Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar, Makhi Boone, Simaj Hill, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Vincent Smith, Jayden Bell, BJ Hendrickson III

N/S (3): Chris Fileppo, Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder

S (6): Nick Taylor, Julien Horton, Jayden Ballard, Rickey Giles, Matt Sieg, Da'Mare Williams

SPECIALISTS (6)

K (2): Nate Flower, RJ Kocan

P (1): Chase Ridley

LS (3): Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller, Troy Fischer

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU QB Jaylen Henderson is Entering the Transfer Portal

Ross Hodge Looks Ahead to No. 3 Iowa State

West Virginia Receiver Rodney Gallagher will Enter the Transfer Portal

Rich Rodriguez Appoints Ben Kerr as Director of Player Personnel

Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal with One Year Remaining