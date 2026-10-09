Arizona Set for First Trip to Morgantown on Three-Game Win Streak

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 0-2) welcome Arizona to Mountaineer Field Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats (4-1, 1-1) first visit to Morgantown. Kickoff is set for noon EST, and the action will broadcast on TNT / TruTV and streamed on HBO Max.

The Wildcats lone loss on the season came in the second game of the season at BYU. They have since bounced back and have won three-straight, including a victory at Washington State before returning home to capture their first Big 12 Conference win last week, crushing the Cincinnati Bearcats 34-7.

Quarterback Noah Fifita leads offensive coordinator Seth Doege’s balanced approached to the Air Raid offense, The senior is second in the league in passing yards per game, averaging 283.0 yards through the air, while using his legs for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

Fifita will be without three of his top four receivers, Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richards, and Chris Hunter III, against the Mountaineers. Sophomore Isaiah Mizell is tied with Hunter for third on the team in receptions with 13 and solely sits third with 176 receiving yards.

Former Mountaineer receiver Rodney Gallagher will fill in for Richardson. The senior has hauled in 10 passes for 66 yards, while Brandon Phelps is expected to step up in Spivey’s absence, who leads the team with 22 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Phelps has eight receptions for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Carrying the load in the running game is Kedrick Reescano. The senior has 61 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, fifth year seniors Antwan Robers Jr and Quincy Craig have combined for 304 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries.

Paving the way for the trio of running backs is a veteran offensive line that weighs in average of 321 pounds.

Defensively, Danny Gonzalez runs a pressure-filled 3-3-5 scheme, although he will have four defenders along the line of scrimmage.

Senior linebacker Taye Brown has tallied a team-best 30 tackles and Chase Kennedy leads the unit with 4.5 tackles for loss, including a conference tying four sacks. Kennedy has 18 tackles on the season.

A host of Wildcats lead the secondary with a pair of pass deflections. Among the group is junior safety Cam Chapa, who along with fellow junior safety Quinn Olson, are tied for the team lead in interceptions with on apiece.

West Virginia won the lone meeting between the two programs 31-26 in Tucson (AZ) nearly two years ago.