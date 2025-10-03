Behind Enemy Lines: BYU Insider Discusses How WVU Can Pull the Upset + More
Alright Mountaineer fans, I hope you were able to get your late-afternoon nap in so that you'll be able to stay up for tonight's game versus BYU. Earlier today, I caught up with our BYU on SI publisher, Casey Lundquist, who does a great job of covering the Cougars.
I asked a handful of questions ahead of tonight's matchup so West Virginia fans can get a better idea as to who to watch for on the BYU side and how the Mountaineers can possibly pull off the upset.
What are the two primary concerns for the BYU offense at this point in the season?
Redzone offense: Against FBS competition, the Cougars have moved the football at a top-20 clip. They have gained 68% of available yards (16th nationally) from their starting field position to the opponent's 20 yard-line. The Cougars have gained 78% of the available yards (8th nationally) between their starting field position and the opponent's 40 yard-line. However, they rank 90th in redzone touchdown percentage, and that has offset a lot of the offensive upside. BYU has a great kicker in Will Ferrin, but he has been used too many times this season.
Explosiveness - BYU hasn't been as explosive on offense in 2025 as it was in 2024. BYU ranks 66th nationally in plays of 20 yards or more. BYU relied on long drives to score against Colorado. Against better defenses, long drives will be harder to come by, so BYU needs to find more explosive plays, specifically in the pass game. BYU ranks 125th nationally in pass plays of 30 yards or more. That's something that BYU is hoping to improve on as Bear Bachmeier gets more comfortable.
One underrated player on BYU's offense and defense
Defense: Faletau Satuala. BYU's star linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker get a lot of attention - and for good reason. They are excellent. But safety Faletau Satuala is an emerging star for this BYU defense. The true sophomore was a coveted recruit coming out of high school, and he is starting to show why. He has a huge 6'4 frame, and his versatility has been a big benefit to BYU's defense this season.
Offense: Tight end Carsen Ryan. BYU has gone years without having an all-around tight end, but they finally found one in Carsen Ryan. The Utah transfer has become the safety blanket for Bear Bachmeier in the passing game, and he might be at his best as a blocker. A lot of BYU's explosive running plays have involved Ryan as a blocker. I would expect him to get 5-7 targets against WVU.
What are some things that Bear Bachmeier has struggled with this season?
BYU is very pleased with Bear Bachmeier, considering the circumstances. He has accounted for 10 touchdowns, no turnovers, and his production is getting better each week. For a true freshman, he is ahead of schedule.
As we mentioned earlier, BYU needs to find more explosive plays in the passing game. That's the area where Bear can improve the most. He has been really close to connecting on multiple deep shots this season, but for one reason or another, it just hasn't been consistent.
Another area where he could improve comes with the territory of starting a true freshman: sometimes he locks in on his first read. He hasn't turned the ball over this season, but he got really close on one throw against Colorado when he forced a football into Chase Roberts. Bear gets rid of the ball quickly, and that's great, but sometimes it comes at the cost of not going through all his progressions.
How can West Virginia keep this one close and possibly win?
Two things:
1. Get off to a fast start
BYU hasn't scored a touchdown on an opening drive this season, and a slow start nearly cost BYU the game against Colorado. BYU has struggled out of the gates a few games this year, so WVU has the opportunity to stay in this game if they can take advantage of that.
2. Stay ahead of the chains
BYU's defense had only allowed one touchdown all season before Colorado scored touchdowns on their first two drives last weekend. On those two scoring drives, Colorado was staying ahead of the chains.
In fact, the Buffaloes only faced two third downs (3rd & 2 and 3rd &1) in their three touchdown drives.
BYU's defense is really dangerous in third-and-long situations. Given the uncertainty at the quarterback spot for WVU, the Mountaineers need to stay ahead of the chains. Frankly, I think they have a chance to do that with Khalil Wilkins at quarterback. Kaidon Salter's mobility gave BYU issues at times last week, so there is proof of concept for a mobile QB like Wilkins against this BYU defense.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ross Hodge Announces the Addition of Yusuf Ali to the Coaching Staff
College Football 26 Simulation Predicts Ugly Offensive Performance for WVU vs. BYU
WVU vs. BYU Predictions: Run Defense, Turnover Margin, & Bear Trap
Phil Steele on Rich Rod’s Five-Year National Title Plan: ‘Why Not West Virginia?’
Stat Projections for Khalil Wilkins and the WVU Offense Ahead of BYU Showdown