College Football 26 Simulation Predicts Ugly Offensive Performance for WVU vs. BYU

Could the Mountaineers be staring right into the eyes of a 2-4 record?

It has not been confirmed, but the expectation is that the West Virginia Mountaineers will start redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins at quarterback for tonight's game against No. 23 BYU.

Although it was a small sample size, Wilkins showed flashes of what he could potentially develop into by throwing his first touchdown pass to Cam Vaughn and running around for 39 yards. Facing off against a top-15 defense on the road and on a short week isn't necessarily how you'd like your young quarterback to get his first start, but the injuries to that room have created this situation.

How will Wilkins and the Mountaineers do tonight in Provo? If our weekly College Football 26 simulation is right, you might want to go ahead and plan on going to bed at your normal time rather than staying up into the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Box Score

West Virginia: 0-0-0-0-0

BYU: 7-0-6-0-13

West Virginia Individual Stats

QB Khalil Wilkins: 13/18 for 136 yards | 11 carries for -50 yards (sacked five times)

RB Tye Edwards: 5 carries for 27 yards | 4 receptions for 24 yards

WR Rodney Gallagher III: 4 receptions for 45 yards

WR Preston Fox: 3 receptions for 27 yards

WR Cam Vaughn: 1 reception for 6 yards

TE Grayson Barnes: 1 reception for 34 yards

BYU Individual Stats

QB Bear Bachmeier: 20/24 for 201 yards, TD | 6 carries for -5 yards

RB LJ Martin: 12 carries for 75 yards | 2 receptions for 20 yards

WR Tiger Bachmeier: 5 receptions for 51 yards, TD

WR Carsen Ryan: 5 receptions for 63 yards

WR Chase Roberts: 4 receptions fro 34 yards

WR Cody Hagen: 3 receptions for 28 yards

WR Parker Kingston: 1 reception for 5 yards

CFB 26 Simulated Results Tracker

at Ohio: W 28-23 (Missed)
vs. Pitt W 36-34 (2OT)
at Kansas L 24-27
vs. Utah L 14-21 (OT)
at BYU L 0-13
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech

Actual Results

at Ohio: L 10-17
vs. Pitt W 31-24 (OT)
at Kansas L 10-41
vs. Utah L 14-48
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

