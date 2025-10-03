College Football 26 Simulation Predicts Ugly Offensive Performance for WVU vs. BYU
It has not been confirmed, but the expectation is that the West Virginia Mountaineers will start redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins at quarterback for tonight's game against No. 23 BYU.
Although it was a small sample size, Wilkins showed flashes of what he could potentially develop into by throwing his first touchdown pass to Cam Vaughn and running around for 39 yards. Facing off against a top-15 defense on the road and on a short week isn't necessarily how you'd like your young quarterback to get his first start, but the injuries to that room have created this situation.
How will Wilkins and the Mountaineers do tonight in Provo? If our weekly College Football 26 simulation is right, you might want to go ahead and plan on going to bed at your normal time rather than staying up into the wee hours of Saturday morning.
Box Score
West Virginia: 0-0-0-0-0
BYU: 7-0-6-0-13
West Virginia Individual Stats
QB Khalil Wilkins: 13/18 for 136 yards | 11 carries for -50 yards (sacked five times)
RB Tye Edwards: 5 carries for 27 yards | 4 receptions for 24 yards
WR Rodney Gallagher III: 4 receptions for 45 yards
WR Preston Fox: 3 receptions for 27 yards
WR Cam Vaughn: 1 reception for 6 yards
TE Grayson Barnes: 1 reception for 34 yards
BYU Individual Stats
QB Bear Bachmeier: 20/24 for 201 yards, TD | 6 carries for -5 yards
RB LJ Martin: 12 carries for 75 yards | 2 receptions for 20 yards
WR Tiger Bachmeier: 5 receptions for 51 yards, TD
WR Carsen Ryan: 5 receptions for 63 yards
WR Chase Roberts: 4 receptions fro 34 yards
WR Cody Hagen: 3 receptions for 28 yards
WR Parker Kingston: 1 reception for 5 yards
CFB 26 Simulated Results Tracker
at Ohio: W 28-23 (Missed)
vs. Pitt W 36-34 (2OT)
at Kansas L 24-27
vs. Utah L 14-21 (OT)
at BYU L 0-13
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech
Actual Results
at Ohio: L 10-17
vs. Pitt W 31-24 (OT)
at Kansas L 10-41
vs. Utah L 14-48
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech
