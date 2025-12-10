WVU is Set to Lose Former Top In-State Recruit to the Transfer Portal

Another hit to the depth of West Virginia's offensive line came Wednesday morning as it was reported by Max Olson of ESPN that redshirt freshman Robby Martin would be entering the transfer portal next month.

Martin appeared in just one game this season for the Mountaineers, seeing six snaps in the season-opening win over Robert Morris. He was not listed on the team's two-deep for much of the year, but would have been the third name at the center spot behind Landen Livingston and Carson Lee had that many players been featured on the weekly list.

Martin was the top-rated player in the state of West Virginia in the 2024 class, but signed to play at North Carolina State. He chose the Wolfpack over offers from Appalachian State, Ball State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Jacksonville State, Maryland, Marshall, Miami, Mississippi State, Old Dominion, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and several others.

The previous WVU coaching staff was in on him fairly early in the process, but over time, they decided he was not a fit for their roster. After a redshirt season at NC State, Martin opted to come back home to play for Rodriguez and Co.

With Landen Livingston being the only true center remaining on the roster, you can bet everything you have that they'll be targeting at least one in the transfer portal, possibly two. That may have been the plan all along, however.

West Virginia's updated offensive line room

Nick Krahe, Donovan Haslam, Josh Aisosa, Malik Agbo, Landen Livingston, Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Camden Goforth, Rhett Morris, Jonas Muya, Aidan Woods, Deshawn Woods, Wyatt Minor, Griffin Fogle, Brandon Homady, Andreas Hunter, Xavier Bausley, Trevor Bigelow, Phillip Bowser, Raymond Kovalesky.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings.

