Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Iowa State
It's going to be a fun Saturday evening in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to play host to the Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. EST for the first-ever "Coal Rush" game.
West Virginia is coming off a massive 38-14 road win at Oklahoma State to move to 2-0 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State remains perfect following a 43-21 victory over Baylor.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Iowa State is currently 3.5-point favorites with the over/under sitting at 50.5.
West Virginia Trends
The Mountaineers have won six of their last eight games, dating back to last season.
West Virginia is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games when playing as an underdog.
The under has hit in six of West Virginia's last nine games against Iowa State.
The Mountaineers are 4-1 in their last five games played at home.
The over has cashed in nine of West Virginia's last 13 games played.
Iowa State Trends
Iowa State has covered each of their last six games played on the road.
Iowa State is 4-1 against the spread in their last five matchups with West Virginia.
The Cyclones are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.
The over has cashed in five of Iowa State's last seven games.
Iowa State has won four of its last five games played in the month of October.
