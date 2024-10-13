Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
West Virginia failed to pull off the big upset of No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday, dropping their record on the year to 3-3 and 2-1 in Big 12 play. The loss also adds to the long list of defeats versus ranked opponents under head coach Neal Brown, who is now 3-16 against such teams.
The bad news? The Mountaineers will welcome in another top 25 next Saturday under the lights when they take on the Kansas State Wildcats. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Kansas State is a 2.5-point favorite with the over/under currently sitting at 53.5.
West Virginia Trends
West Virginia is 2-4 against the spread in their last six games played.
The Mountaineers are 3-16 under head coach Neal Brown versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
WVU has lost eight straight games to ranked opponents.
West Virginia is 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games played in the month of October.
The total has remained under the number in four of West Virginia's last six games against Kansas State at home.
Kansas State Trends
Kansas State has won six of its last seven games.
The Wildcats are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games, dating back to last season.
The Wildcats are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games played against West Virginia.
Kansas State has won 11 of its last 15 games played against Big 12 Conference opponents.
Kansas State is 2-5 in their last seven games played against West Virginia.
