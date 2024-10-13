Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 8

A look around the Big 12 Conference after the first seven weeks of play.

Schuyler Callihan

It was a pretty light week in the Big 12 Conference, but there was some separation made as Iowa State took down West Virginia on the road and Kansas State picked up a big win in Boulder over the Colorado Buffaloes. Also, how about Arizona State? They were picked to finish dead last in the league, yet there they are with a 5-1 (2-1) record at the midway points.

Here's our newest set of Big 12 power rankings following this weekend's action.

16. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Houston

15. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Utah

14. Houston Cougars

Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Kansas

13. Baylor Bears

Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Texas Tech

12. UCF Knights

Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati L 13-19
Next game: at Iowa State

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at BYU

10. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 19-13
Next game: vs. Arizona State

9. Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. BYU L 19-41
Next game: vs. Colorado

8. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State L 16-28
Next game: vs.Kansas State

7. Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State L 19-27
Next game: vs. TCU

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Baylor

5. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 27-19
Next game: at Cincinnati

4. Colorado Buffaloes

Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State L 28-31
Next game: at Arizona

3. BYU Cougars

Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Arizona W 41-19
Next game: vs. Oklahoma State

2. Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Colorado W 31-28
Next game: at West Virginia

1. Iowa State Cyclones

Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia W 28-16
Next game: vs. UCF

