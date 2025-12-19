Two Veteran Big 12 QBs on WVU’s 2026 Schedule Are Hitting the Transfer Portal

As of today, West Virginia will be facing four first-year head coaches in 2026, and now, they'll be taking on a pair of Big 12 Conference foes who are having to replace their starting quarterbacks, who are among the top signal-callers in the league.

Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati)

Earlier in the week, the Bearcat quarterback announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Head coach Scott Satterfield told the media, "There are programs out there that can afford players better than we can," simply admitting that there are going to be larger NIL packages out there for him than what Cincy can offer.

After spending two years at Indiana, Sorsby transferred to Cincinnati, where he's been the guy for the past two seasons. He's completed 456/725 passes for 5,613 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, connecting on 63% of his attempts.

Josh Hoover (TCU)

Thursday evening, reports surfaced that Hoover would also be entering the portal next month despite having been the starter in Fort Worth since his redshirt freshman season. A year ago, Hoover reportedly rejected an offer from Tennessee after the Vols parted ways with Nico Iamaleava, signaling that he wanted to see things through with the Frogs.

Fast-forward not even one full year later, and now he's on his way out. Hoover has put up some big-time performances over the years, recording 16 300-yard games and three 400-yard games in his career. He will be a highly coveted player in the portal, just as Sorsby will be. He'll finish his career at TCU with 9,629 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Now, obviously, both Cincinnati and TCU can go out and land a high-caliber quarterback just like anyone else, but it's going to be rather difficult to find someone just as good as the guy they are losing at a price tag they can afford.

So for now, this is great news for West Virginia. We'll see how things pan out in a month or so when these two (and others in the league) piece their 2026 roster together.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Ross Hodge Explains What Treysen Eaglestaff Must Do to Stay on the Floor Consistently

Ross Hodge Reveals the Brutal Mistakes Behind West Virginia's Collapse vs. Ohio State

Quick Hits: Defensive Woes, Eaglestaff's Slump, Offensive Inefficiency + More

Former Division II Standout and WVU Running Back will Enter Transfer Portal

WVU Cannot Enter Big 12 Play Without More From Harlan Obioha Inside