Between The Eers: Is This a Legit Five-Man QB Battle at West Virginia?
As we enter a new week of fall camp in Morgantown, the quarterback battle is still a five-man race. Head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters during Monday's press conference that all five are still getting reps and did not reveal when he plans to dwindle it down to just two or three options.
It may come across as coach speak or as if he's trying to make everyone believe five quarterbacks are truly in the hunt, but he likes what he's seen from all five guys throwing the ball and believes they're all "competitive runners."
“All of our quarterbacks can really throw the ball. We’re repping five guys — all five can really throw it. I’ve never had that many that could throw it that well, as far as arm strength goes, and all that. There’s not really a pass play or route package that is out there that we’re like, well, we can’t do that because we don’t have the arm strength to make that throw. That’s kind of a neat deal. Every quarterback for every route package can make every throw. So now we just need to see which ones we can be the most accurate with.”
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss why figuring out the starter for the season opener against Robert Morris isn't as important as you would think. It's about establishing depth in that room and trying to get two or three guys game-ready by the time the Backyard Brawl rolls around on September 13th.
